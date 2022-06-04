Enrique Moreno de la Liga Hispana de Fútbol del Valley Lehigh confirmó a 69 News "Edición en Español" que la temporada de verano 2022 comenzará el domingo 5 de junio en Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Según el presidente, habrá una ceremonia de apertura a las 12 p.m. seguido de un partido entre Kenia y Chile a las 1:30 p.m. dando inicio a la temporada.
El domingo se jugarán tres partidos.
En la temporada participarán 10 equipos según el presidente quien también indica que están preparando diferentes eventos a lo largo de la campaña.
Juventus es el actual campeón de la liga.
Sigue a Roberto Vinces para más deportes locales o envía un mensaje si tienes una historia.
ENGLISH:
Enrique Moreno of the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League confirmed to 69 News "Edición en Español" that the 2022 summer season will begin on Sunday, June 5th at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
According to the president, there will be an opening ceremony at 12 p.m. followed by a match between Kenya and Chile at 1:30 p.m. kicking off the season.
Three games will be played on Sunday.
10 teams will participate in the season according to the president which he also indicates they are preparing different events throughout the campaign.
Juventus is the defending champion of the league.
Follow Roberto Vinces for more local sports or send a message if you have a story.