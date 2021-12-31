El novato corredor que podría ser importante para Filadelfia vs. Washington

A los 22 años, Kenneth Gainwell confirmó durante una conferencia de prensa por video que ha tenido una temporada alta y baja con los Filadelfia Eagles.
El corredor número 14 tuvo momentos en los que jugó y momentos en los que no tuvo un minuto en el campo.
Indicó que se mantiene motivado y tiene ese espíritu para seguir avanzando sin importar la situación que pueda encontrar.
Tras concluir la Semana 16, Gainwell tiene un total de 209 yardas terrestres (promedio de 3.8), 4 touchdowns terrestres y 1 touchdown de recepción.
El residente de Mississippi puede tener más minutos el domingo, ya que se espera que continúe con el éxito de los Eagles en el terreno.
Miles Sanders no jugará debido a una lesión en la mano y Jordan Howard ha luchado contra una lesión y ha tenido práctica limitada. No está claro si jugará contra Washington.
Así que ahora es el momento para que el novato Gainwell y el resto de los corredores lideren a Filadelfia en una victoria muy necesaria a la 1pm.
Los Eagles se ubican en el séptimo lugar para clasificar a los playoffs como un equipo comodín que representa a la Conferencia Nacional de Fútbol (NFC).
ENGLISH
At 22 years old Kenneth Gainwell confirmed during a video press conference that he's had an up and down season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The number 14 running back had moments of where he played and moments where he didn't get a minute on the field.
He indicated that he keeps himself motivated and has that spirit to keep pushing forward no matter the situation he may encounter.
As of Week 16, Gainwell has a total of 209 rushing yards (3.8 average) 4 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown.
The Mississippi resident may have more minutes on Sunday as he'll be looked to continue the Eagles' success on the ground.
Miles Sanders will not play due to a hand injury and Jordan Howard has battled an injury and has had limited practice. It's uncertain if he'll play against Washington.
So it's now time for the rookie Gainwell and the rest of the running backs to lead Philadelphia in a much needed victory at 1pm.
The Eagles sit at 7th place to qualify to the playoffs as a Wildcard team representing the National Football Conference (NFC).