El oponente de Nicolás Hernández el 23 de enero en Rep. Dominicana

Hay nueva información sobre la pelea de Nicolás Hernández programada para el 23 de enero en República Dominicana.
El boxeador de Lebanon, Pennsylvania indicó a 69 News 'Edición en Español' que su oponente será Israel Valerio Nina (15-5, 12 nocauts), un zurdo de San Cristóbal, República Dominicana.
Conocido como 'El Guerrero', el pugilista de 31 años peleó tres veces en 2021 y los resultados no le fueron a su favor debido a que sus oponentes tenían récords ganadores.
Valerio no ha ganado sus últimas cinco peleas desde marzo de 2019 cuando ganó por nocaut.
El 23 de enero, Valerio podría ser visto como el favorito de casa, pero una vez más se enfrentará a otro boxeador que tiene más victorias que derrotas y el campeón de la Organización Americana de Boxeo.
Hernández tiene un récord de 20 victorias, 4 derrotas y tres empates y buscará continuar su racha ganadora en República Dominicana. Ha ganado sus cuatro peleas en el país caribeño.
Si tiene una historia de boxeo o deportes, envíe un correo electrónico a: robertov@wfmz.com
ENGLISH
There is new information on Nicolás Hernández's fight scheduled for January 23rd in the Dominican Republic.
The Lebanon, Pennsylvania boxer indicated to 69 News 'Edición en Español' that his opponent will be Israel Valerio Nina (15-5, 12 knockouts), a southpaw from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
Known as 'El Guerrero', the 31 year old pugilist fought three times in 2021 and the results did not go in his favor due to his opponents having winning records.
Valerio has not won his last five fights dating back to March, 2019 when he won by knockout.
On January 23rd, Valerio could be seen as the home favorite, but he'll once again face another boxer who has more wins than losses and champion in the American Boxing Organization.
With 20 wins, 4 loss and 3 ties, Hernández will look to continue his winning streak in the the Dominican Republic. He's won his four fights in the Caribbean country.
If you have a boxing or sports story, email: robertov@wfmz.com