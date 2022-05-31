El 'Otro' Real Madrid que se proclamó campeón el fin de semana

Mike Santos no podría estar más orgulloso después de otra exitosa Supercopa de Delaware que organizó en el estado conocido como el 'First State'.
El domingo, el súper torneo llegó a su fin cuando los equipos lucharon para ver quién sería el campeón en las diferentes categorías del torneo.
En la categoría Élite, New York Contour, club que se ha hecho más conocido en la zona, se enfrentó al Real Madrid, un grupo de jugadores, en su mayoría chilenos, de Pensilvania.
El conjunto madrileño se impuso por 2-0 y es nuevo campeón.
Santos ya piensa en 2023 y en cómo crecerá el torneo.
69 News entrevistó a Santos antes de la Copa para contarnos los detalles del evento de 2022.
The 'Other' Real Madrid that became champion over the weekend
Mike Santos could not be more proud after another successful Delaware Super Cup he organized in the 'First State'.
On Sunday, the super tournament came to an end as teams battled to see who would become champion in the different categories in the tournament.
In the Elite category, New York Contour, a club that has become more known in the area faced Real Madrid, a group of players, mostly Chilean, from Pennsylvania.
The Madrid team pulled off the win by 2-0 and are new champions.
Santos already thinks of 2023 and how the tournament will grow.
69 News interviewed Santos before the Cup to tell us the details on the 2022 event.
