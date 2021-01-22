Los organizadores de la Liga de Campeones CONCACAF Scotiabank revelaron hoy nueva información que afectará directamente al Philadelphia Union.
Según el comunicado de prensa, el sorteo de SCCL se llevará a cabo el 10 de febrero en Miami, Florida.
La Unión sabrá quién será su oponente de octavos de final y su camino para llegar a la final.
Los octavos de final se jugarán entre el 6 y el 8 de abril (ida) y el 13 y 15 de abril (vuelta). Los cuartos de final seguirán con partidos en casa y fuera a finales de abril, principios de mayo.
Las Semifinales serán en agosto.
La final constará de un único partido y será en octubre.
El torneo generalmente comienza a mediados de febrero y ahora comenzará en abril debido a los desafíos de programación y viajes con la pandemia.
Sorteo: 10 de febrero
Octavos de final: 6-8 de abril (ida) y 13-15 de abril (vuelta)
Cuartos de final: 27-29 de abril (ida) y 4-6 de mayo (vuelta)
Semifinales: 10-12 de agosto (ida) y 24-26 de agosto (vuelta)
Final: 26-28 de octubre (partido único)
Equipos participantes:
Canadá: Forge FC o Toronto FC *
Costa Rica: Deportivo Saprissa y LD Alajuelense
República Dominicana: Club Atletico Pantoja
Haití: Arcahaie FC
Honduras: CD Marathon y CD Olimpia
México: Club América, Club León, Cruz Azul y CF Monterrey
Nicaragua: Real Estelí FC
Estados Unidos: Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union y Portland Timbers
* El ganador del Campeonato Canadiense (fecha por determinar) entre Forge FC y Toronto FC competirá en la SCCL 2021.
Philadelphia Union and new details on the CONCACAF Champions League
Organizers of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League have revealed new information today that will directly affect the Philadelphia Union.
According to the Press release the SCCL draw will take place on Febrary 10th in Miami, Florida.
The Union will know who their round of 16 opponent will be and their journey to the final.
The round of 16 will be played between April6-8 (first leg) and April 13-15 (second leg). The quarterfinals will follow with home and away matches in late April, early May.
The Semifinals will be in August.
The final will consist of a single game and it will be in October.
The tournament usually starts in mid-February will now start in April due to scheduling and travel challenges with the pandemic.
Draw: February 10
Round of 16: April 6-8 (first leg) and April 13-15 (second leg)
Quarterfinals: April 27-29 (first leg) and May 4-6 (second leg)
Semifinals: August 10-12 (first leg) and August 24-26 (second leg)
Final: October 26-28 (single leg)
Teams participating:
Canada: Forge FC or Toronto FC*
Costa Rica: Deportivo Saprissa and LD Alajuelense
Dominican Republic: Club Atletico Pantoja
Haiti: Arcahaie FC
Honduras: CD Marathon and CD Olimpia
Mexico: Club América, Club León, Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey
Nicaragua: Real Estelí FC
USA: Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers
*The winner of the Canadian Championship (date TBD) between Forge FC and Toronto FC will compete in the 2021 SCCL.