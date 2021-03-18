You are the owner of this article.
Sábado, 20 de marzo

El próximo rival de Executive Academy en el torneo PIAA

En la categoría 3A Executive Education Academy Charter School tiene una cita con Loyalsock a 1 p.m. en los cuartos de final el sábado, 20 de marzo.

El miércoles los Raptors consiguieron su pase a la próxima fase del torneo tras derrotar a Dock Mennonite Menonita de Dock 67 a 44.

ENGLISH:

Executive Education Academy Charter School has match with Loyalsock at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 20 in the 3A bracket.

On Wednesday, March 17th, the Raptors received their pass to the next phase of the tournament after defeating Dock Mennonite 67-44.

