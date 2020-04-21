Jordan asegura que el sexto título fue un “año difícil”

ARCHIVO - En esta foto del 14 de junio de 1992, Michael Jordan celebra la victoria de sus Bulls de Chicago ante los Trail Blazers de Portland en la serie final de la NBA. El 16 de abril del 2020 Jordan aseguró que entrevista con Good Morning America que ese último año del título con los Bulls fue un año difícil pues sabían desde antes de iniciar la temporada que sería el último. El domingo se estrena la serie documental "The Last Dance" sobre ese año.

 John Swart

Fue en 1984. 

Recommended for you