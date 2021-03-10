La Escuela Executive Education Academy Charter es el nuevo campeón del Distrito 11, categoría 3A y ya tienen su mirada al primer partido del torneo estatal.
El Director de la Escuela Robert Lysek indicó que el rival será Dock Mennonite el próximo miércoles 17 de marzo en la primera ronda del torneo estatal.
Los Raptors levantaron el trofeo tras derrotar a Notre Dame 81 a 68 el 9 de marzo en el Centro PPL en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Executive Education Academy Charter School is the new District 11, Category 3A champion and they already have their eyes on their first game of the state tournament.
Robert Lysek, the Principal of the School indicated that the rival will be Dock Mennonite next Wednesday, March 17, in the first round of the state tournament.
The Raptors lifted the trophy after defeating Notre Dame 81-68 on March 9 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.