Esta noche todas las miradas estarán puestas en Joel Embiid cuando los Philadelphia 76ers se enfrenten a los Boston Celtics en el Wells Fargo Center (19:00 horas).
Embiid está a punto de tener otra noche estelar en la puntuación y si anota 30 o más puntos, rompería el empate entre los miembros del Salón de la Fama Wilt Chamberlain y Allen Iverson por más tiempo en la historia de la franquicia.
A las 6:30 p. m., entérate de cómo les fue a los Sixers contra Boston y la última vez que el equipo visitante derrotó a los Sixers.
¡Infórmate antes de ver el partido! Debería ser interesante.
6:30 pm por WBPH Canal 60 o internet aquí.
ENGLISH
Tonight all eyes will be looked at Joel Embiid as the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center (7pm).
Embiid is on the brink on having another stellar night in scoring and if he scores 30 or more points, he would break a tie between Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson for longest in franchise history.
At 6:30 pm find out how the Sixers fare against Boston and the last time the visiting team defeated the Sixers.
Be informed before watching the game! It should be interesting.
6:30 pm on WBPH Channel 60 or internet here.