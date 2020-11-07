Emocionado Steven Torres regresa al ring el 7 de noviembre

Un emocionado Steven Torres está de vuelta en el ring.
Ha hecho saber a todos lo feliz que está en las redes sociales al declarar cómo el boxeo ha cambiado su vida.
I’m living my f****** dream man! This sh*t is so surreal to me, I can’t believe the places I’ve been to, the people that I’ve met & all the great experiences I’ve had because of boxing! BOXING SAVED MY LIFE. I owe this sport my everything man I’m forever BLESSED 🙏🏼— Steven Torres / SoaR North (@XXLvsTheWorld) November 7, 2020
People laughed when I was 400 pounds, couldn’t do a single push-up or run a full block but I still wanted to be a boxer.. look at me now. DOUBT me now!4-0 tomorrow & that’s stamped 💯— Steven Torres / SoaR North (@XXLvsTheWorld) November 7, 2020
Torres subirá al ring el sábado 7 de noviembre en una pelea donde podría ganar su cuarta pelea profesional.
Por primera vez en su carrera, el nativo de Reading, Pennsylvania peleará en California.