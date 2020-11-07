You are the owner of this article.
Emocionado Steven Torres regresa al ring el 7 de noviembre

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Un emocionado Steven Torres está de vuelta en el ring.

Ha hecho saber a todos lo feliz que está en las redes sociales al declarar cómo el boxeo ha cambiado su vida.

Torres subirá al ring el sábado 7 de noviembre en una pelea donde podría ganar su cuarta pelea profesional.

Por primera vez en su carrera, el nativo de Reading, Pennsylvania peleará en California.

