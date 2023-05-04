En la cuenta regresiva para el inicio de la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League 2023

La Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League está programada para comenzar el domingo 7 de mayo en Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
69 Deportes habló con Enrique Moreno, presidente de la liga en el que detalló la importancia de tener la liga de vuelta en la ciudad de Allentown por un año más.
Los nuevos equipos formarán parte de la liga en la que Moreno declaró, “Darles la oportunidad a estos equipos de demostrar que van a trabajar conmigo por delante y respetando las normas que me está dando la ciudad”.
Moreno espera que la liga sea un éxito y se desarrolle sin incidentes, "Tenemos que demostrarle a la ciudad ya nuestra afición que esto va bien y que respetamos las reglas. No con conflictos ni discusiones", dijo Moreno.
El presidente dejó claro que la liga depende de todos. “La razón de este evento, de llegar aquí a este parque es salir un rato a distraerse”.
Hoy a las 6:30 p. m. en WBPH Canal 60 tendremos más información sobre la liga ya que indicaremos cuántos equipos participarán y a qué hora comienza todo el domingo.
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League is scheduled to begin on Sunday May 7th at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
69 Deportes spoke to Enrique Moreno, acting president of the league in which he detailed the importance of having the league back in the city of Allentown for another year.
New teams will be a part of the league in which Moreno declared, "Giving these teams the opportunity to show that they are going to work with me ahead and respecting the regulations that the city are giving me".
Moreno hopes that the league is successful and goes on without any incidents, "We have to demonstrate to the city and for our fans that this goes well and that we respect the rules. Not with conflicts or arguments.", said Moreno.
The president made it clear that the league depends on everyone. "The reason for this event, to get here to this park is to go out for a while to have fun".
Today at 6:30 pm on WBPH we'll have more on the league as we'll indicate how many teams will participate and what time everything starts on Sunday.