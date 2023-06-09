Entérese de la próxima fecha de partidos en la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League en Allentown

Hay un nuevo puntero en la tabla de posiciones en la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League.
FC Deportivo toma el primer lugar después de cuatro fechas disputadas en el Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania. El equipo africano de Kenia ocupa el segundo lugar con Allentown City tomando el tercer puesto.
Honduras se encuentra en el cuarto lugar y Liga de Quito se encuentra en la quinta zona.
La liga cuenta con 13 equipos.
FC Deportivo toma el primer lugar tras vencer a Monteca por 2-1 en la última fecha de competencia.
Aquí los resultados de la última fecha:
Lehigh Valley United v. Ecuador: 4-0
Chile v. México: 2-0
FC Deportivo v. Monteca: 2-1
L.D. Quito v. RPM: 3-1
Kenia v. Dep. Cruz Azul: 4-0
Honduras v. Allentown City: 3-0
El 11 de junio los equipos vuelven al campo en busca de victorias. ¿FC Deportivo mantendrá el liderato en la tabla?
Enfrentará a un Deportivo Cruz Azul que viene con ganas de olvidar la última fecha de competencia.
Aquí los partidos de la próxima jornada pautada para el domingo, 11 de junio:
El Salvador v. Chile 9 a.m.
Monteca v. Ecuador 10:40 a.m.
México v. RPM 12:20
FC Deportivo v. Dep. Cruz Azul 2 p.m.
L.D. Quito v. Allentown City 3:40 p.m.
Honduras v. Kenia 5:20 p.m.
Las canchas están ubicadas en el Martin Luther King Blvd. en Allentown, Pensilvania.
¡Apoyen sus ligas locales!
ENGLISH:
There is a new leader in the standings in the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League.
FC Deportivo takes first place after four weeks played at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Kenya from Africa ranks second with Allentown City taking third.
Honduras is in fourth place and Liga de Quito is in fifth.
The league has 13 teams.
FC Deportivo takes first place after beating Monteca 2-1 on the last date of competition.
Here the results of the last date of competition:
Lehigh Valley United v. Ecuador: 4-0
Chile v. Mexico: 2-0
FC Deportivo v. Monteca: 2-1
L.D. Quito v. RPM: 3-1
Kenya v. Dep. Cruz Azul: 4-0
Honduras v. Allentown City: 3-0
On June 11, the teams return to the field in search of victories. Will FC Deportivo maintain the leadership role in the standings?
They will face a Deportivo Cruz Azul team that wants to forget their last game.
Here are the matches for the next day scheduled for Sunday, June 11:
El Salvador vs. Chile 9 a.m.
Monteca vs. Ecuador 10:40 a.m.
Mexico v. RPM 12:20
FC Deportivo v. Dep. Cruz Azul 2 p.m.
L.D. Quito v. Allentown City 3:40 p.m.
Honduras v. Kenya 5:20 p.m.
The fields are located on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Support your local leagues!