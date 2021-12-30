Entrenadora Sue Butz-Stavin de Emmaus presentada en televisión nacional

La reconocida entrenadora de hockey sobre césped Sue Butz-Stavin fue vista en todo el país el 29 de diciembre cuando un programa matutino muy popular presentó su historia como la dirigente con 1,000 victorias.
El Today Show presentó la entrenadora junto con miembros del equipo en la histórica noche ganadora que tuvo lugar a fines de octubre de 2021.
Butz-Stavin tiene 68 años y ha sido entrenador de Emmaus High School durante 46 años.
Ahora tiene más de 1,000 victorias.
ENGLISH:
The renowned field hockey coach Sue Butz-Stavin was seen accross the nation on December 29th as a very popular morning show presented her 1,000th win story.
The Today Show featured the coach along with members of the team on the historic winning night that occured at the end of October of 2021.
Butz-Stavin is 68 years old and has been coaching Emmaus High School for 46 years.
She now has more than 1,000 wins.