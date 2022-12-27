Enttérese de los populares eventos de lucha libre en el Lehigh Valley y Berks County

La lucha libre greco romana de las escuelas secudnarias es muy popular en el Valle Lehigh y el Condado Berks y a partir del 28 de diciembre se llevarán a cabo torneos en diferentes escuelas en nuestra área.
Uno de los más conocido en el Valle Lehigh se encuentra en Bethlehem y se llama el torneo Tony Iasiello Christmas City que celebra su edición 54 en la secundaria de Bethlehem Catholic.
Las competencias inician a las 10 de la mañana y hay un costo de $10 dólares por entrada.
En el Condado Berks 20 escuelas se competirán en el torneo de Governor Mifflin que inicia el jueves, 29 de diciembre.
Para más en la región ingrese aquí.
ENGLISH:
High school Greco-Roman wrestling is very popular in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County and starting December 28th tournaments will be held at different schools in our area.
One of the best known in the Lehigh Valley is in Bethlehem and is called the Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament which celebrates its 54th edition at Bethlehem Catholic High School.
The competitions start at 10 am and there is a cost of $10 per entry.
In Berks County 20 schools will compete in the Governor Mifflin tournament that begins Thursday, December 29th.
For more on the region enter here.