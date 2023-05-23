Equipo africano encabeza tabla de la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League en Allentown

Después de dos jornadas de competencia, Kenia encabeza la tabla de posiciones en la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League.
El 20 de mayo Kenia consiguió su segundo triunfo de la temporada tras vencer a Lehigh Valley United 3-1.
Kenia lleva un total de 10 goles en la temporada. En la primera jornada el equipo africano venció a Ecuador 7-0.
En segundo lugar en la tabla de posiciones esta Allentown City. En tercer lugar esta El Salvador. Cuarto lugar se encuentra FC Deportivo.
Aquí los resultados de la segunda fecha:
RPM vs. Dep. Cruz Azul: 1-1
FC Deportivo vs. Ecuador: 11-0
El Salvador vs. Liga de Quito: 2-0
Kenia vs. L.V. United: 3-1
Honduras vs. Chile: 1-0
Allentown City vs. Monteca: 4-1
La tercera jornada se disputará el 28 de mayo.Aquí los partidos de aquel fecha:
9 am - México vs. El Salvador
10:40 am - Lehigh Valley United vs. FC Deportivo
12:20 pm - Liga de Quito vs. Chile
2 pm - Monteca vs. Kenia
3:40 pm - Honduras vs. RPM
5:20 pm - Dep. Cruz Azul vs. Allentown City.
ENGLISH:
After two dates of competition, Kenya leads the standings in the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League.
On May 20, Kenya got their second win of the season after beating Lehigh Valley United 3-1.
Kenya has a total of 10 goals in the season. On week 1, the African team beat Ecuador 7-0.
Second in the standings is Allentown City. In third place is El Salvador. Fourth place is FC Deportivo.
Here the results of wk 2:
RPM vs. Dept. Cruz Azul: 1-1
FC Deportivo vs. Ecuador: 11-0
El Salvador vs. Quito League: 2-0
Kenya vs. L.V. United: 3-1
Honduras vs. Chile: 1-0
Allentown City vs. Monteca: 4-1
Week 3 on May 28. Here the matches of that date:
9 a.m. - Mexico vs. The Savior
10:40 a.m. – Lehigh Valley United vs. FC Sports
12:20 p.m. - Quito League vs. Chili
2 p.m. - Monteca vs. Kenya
3:40 p.m. - Honduras vs. RPM
5:20 p.m. - Dept. Cruz Azul vs. Allentown City.