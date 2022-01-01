Los Reading Wizards, un equipo de baloncesto semiprofesional que juega en la TTTBL (Triple Threat Basketball League) comenzará el nuevo año dando una mano.
La franquicia del Condado Berks ofrecerá galletas y cocoa con Santa Clause el domingo 2 de enero de 1 a 4 pm en The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel (1120 Center Ave. Reading).
Según su publicación en las redes sociales, habrá una entrega de juguetes para bebés hasta 12 años y una subasta silenciosa para adultos.
Los Wizards juegan en la División Norte de la TTBL y según el sitio web de la liga, su próximo juego será el sábado 8 de enero contra DMV Warriors (7:00 p.m., lugar aún por determinar).
ENGLISH
The Reading Wizards, a semi pro basketball team that plays in the TTTBL (Triple Threat Basketball League) will start the new year lending a helping hand.
The Berks County franchise will host a Cookies and Cocoa with Santa Clause on Sunday January 2nd from 1-4 pm at The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel (1120 Centre Ave. Reading).
According to their publication on social media, there will be a toy giveaway to infants to 12 year olds and an adult silent auction.
The Wizards play in the North Division of the TTBL and according to the league website, their next game will be on Saturday January 8th vs.DMV Warriors (7pm, place still to be determined).