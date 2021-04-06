Estadio FirstEnergy celebrará campeonato de Reading High School el 17 de abril

Los Fightin Phils de Reading y el Distrito Escolar de Reading unen fuerzas para celebrar el campeonato estatal de los Caballeros Rojos.
El evento gratuito será el sábado 17 de abril a las cuatro de la tarde en el estadio First Energy en Reading.
Los boletos estarán disponibles en Savage 61 y Savage Kia durante el horario comercial habitual, en FirstEnergy Stadium de 9:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m. De lunes a viernes y en la Oficina de Deportes de la Escuela Secundaria de Reading (801 N. 13th Street) de 8:30 a.m. a 3:30 p.m. Lunes Viernes.
El mes pasado Reading vino de atrás para derrotar a Archbishop Wood 58 a 57 y coronarse campeón de Pensilvania en la categoría 6A.
ENGLISH:
The Fightin Phils and the Reading School District join forces to celebrate the Red Knights state championship.
The free event will be held on Saturday, April 17 at four in the afternoon at the First Energy Stadium in Reading.
Tickets will be available at Savage 61 and Savage Kia during regular business hours, at FirstEnergy Stadium from 9:00 a.m. at 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the Reading High School Athletic Office (801 N. 13th Street) from 8:30 a.m. at 3:30 p.m. Monday Friday.
Reading came from behind last month to defeat Archbishop Wood 58-57 and be crowned Pennsylvania champion in category 6A.