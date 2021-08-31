You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.

* From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

* The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass through the region
Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain
and scattered thunderstorms associated with this low will result
in widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts
likely exceeding 6 inches by Thursday morning. Combined with wet
antecedent conditions, this will lead to numerous instances of
flash flooding, some of which may be significant.

* Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas
is likely in the areas of heaviest rain. Water is likely to cover
the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Moderate to major
flooding is possible along some main stem rivers, and roads and
structures near these rivers may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Este equipo puertorriqueño es campeón en el béisbol del Lehigh Valley

Los Taínos son campeones de la temporada regular.

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

El equipo puertorriqueño los Taínos son los campeones de la temporada regular en la Liga de béisbol Senior masculina

Los Tainos derrotaron a las Medias Negras 15 a tres para ser el mejor de la temporada 2021 el domingo 29 de agosto.

El 11 de septiembre chocarán con los Cardenales en una en la primera ronda de los playoffs.

Los Tainos representan el Valle Lehigh en esta liga competitiva..

