Se trata de Cristian Maidana, el nuevo campeón con el famoso club de Olimpia de Honduras.
Buenos días buenos días!!! Que lindo levantarse BICAMPEÓN. #32🏆 Pero ya partiendo hacia el aeropuerto y pensando en el miércoles. 🦁💪🏾🏆 #rugeleon #olimpia @CDOlimpia pic.twitter.com/3Z50TP423L— Cristian Maidana (@chacomaidana10) January 18, 2021
El domingo el club derrotó al Marathón por 1-0 con gol de Justin Arboledoa en el minuto 72 (3-0 marcador global).
El partido se disputó en el Estadio Yankel Rosenthal y fue el juego de vuelta en la final del torneo Apertura.
Los Leones consiguen el título 32 en su historia y es la instuación más ganadora en el país centro americano.
Maidana es dirigido por su compatriota Pedro Troglio.
El 'Chaco' Maidana jugó con la Unión de Filadelfia del 2014-15 donde registró tres goles en 54 aparencias.
Ex- Philadelphia Union is champion in Honduras
Cristian Maidana is crowned champion with the famous Olimpia club from Honduras.
Buenos días buenos días!!! Que lindo levantarse BICAMPEÓN. #32🏆 Pero ya partiendo hacia el aeropuerto y pensando en el miércoles. 🦁💪🏾🏆 #rugeleon #olimpia @CDOlimpia pic.twitter.com/3Z50TP423L— Cristian Maidana (@chacomaidana10) January 18, 2021
On Sunday the club defeated Marathón 1-0 (Justin Arboledoa the 72nd minute) to win the series 3-0 (aggregate score).
The match was played at the Yankel Rosenthal Stadium and was the second leg in the final of the Apertura tournament.
The Lions receive their 32nd title in franchise history and continue to be most winning institution in the Central American country.
Maidana is coached by his compatriot Pedro Troglio.
'Chaco' Maidana played for the Philadelphia Union from 2014-15 where he scored three goals in 54 appearances.