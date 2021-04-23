You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an enhanced
risk for the spread of wildfires this afternoon. Minimum relative
humidity values are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s this
afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-30 mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
Ayudando a la juventud

Ex-jugador de los Phillies Dominic Brown ofrece clínica en el Condado Berks

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Las cámaras de 69 News estuvieron en una clínica de béisbol organizado por el ex pelotero de los Filis Dominic Brown en el complejo 'Rip It' en el Condado Berks.

Las futuras estrellas del deporte a mejoran su desempeño.

Brown sostendrá una clínica más la próxima semana.

Apoyen sus deportes locales.

