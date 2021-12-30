Un ex portero del Filadelfia Union termina el año como campeón con su país natal tras ganar la décima edición de la Copa Árabe de la FIFA el 18 de diciembre.
Rais M'Bolhi y su país de Argelia ganaron su primera copa en el torneo el 18 de diciembre con una victoria por 2-0 sobre Túnez.
La escuadra africana ganó en tiempo extra.
M'Bolhi firmó con el Union el 30 de julio de 2014. Su debut se retrasó tras sufrir un accidente automovilístico en París, Francia. Jugó con la camiseta número 92.
Su paso por el club de la MLS solo duró nueve partidos y no fue considerada una de las mejores.
ENGLISH
An ex Philadelphia Union goalkeeper ends the year as champion with his native country after winning the 10th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup on December 18th.
Rais M'Bolhi and his country of Algeria won their first ever cup in the tournament on December 18th with a 2-0 win over Tunisia.
The African squad won in overtime.
M'Bolhi signed with the Philadelphia Union on July 30, 2014. His debut was delayed after suffering a car accident in Paris, France. He played with the number 92 shirt.
His tenure with the MLS club only lasted nine matches and was not considered one of the best signings.