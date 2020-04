FILE - In this July 3, 2015, file photo, Canadian Soccer Association President Victor Montagliani, CEO of the National Organizing Committee, arrives for a news conference for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. A FIFA vice president says most international soccer might not be played until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and the need to give club competitions the chance to resume. CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani has been heading a FIFA working group formulating plans to deal with the implications of the world’s biggest sport being largely shut down since last month.