Experto en robar bases hace su debut con los Fightin Phils de Reading

Johan Rojas debutó en su primer partido en Doble A con los Fightin Phils de Reading el jueves, 30 de mayo y logró dos imparables y robó una base contra los Patriotas de Somerset.
Rojas es el cuarto mejor prospecto en la franquicia de los Filis e inició la campaña con los Blue Claws del Sur de Nueva Jersey.
El pelotero es un experto en robarse bases con 33 en dicha liga.
Rojas también es miembro de los Tigres del Licey en la Liga Dominicana.
ENGLISH:
Johan Rojas debuted in his first Double-A game with the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday, May 30 and had two hits and a stolen base against the Somerset Patriots.
Rojas is the fourth-best prospect in the Phillies franchise and began the season with the New Jersey South Blue Claws.
The player is an expert in stealing bases with 33 in said league.
Rojas is also a member of the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican League.