Fútbol: Uruguay y Venezuela buscan avanzar a octavos en la Philadelphia Unity Cup

Uruguay pisa el campo de fútbo con miradas avanzar a los octavos de final de la Copa de la Unidad en Filadelfia el sábado a las 4 p.m. en el James Ramp Playground en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Uruguay enfrenta a Italia.
La mayoría de estos jugadores forman parte de Uruguay participan en la Liga Hispana del Valle Lehigh en Phillipsburg, Nueva Jersey.
Venezuela que busca celebrar el domingo ante Nigeria a las 12 p.m en el parque Ramp.
La Copa fue creada por la ciudad para unir a las comunidades internacionales que residen en nuestra región.
ENGLISH:
Uruguay steps onto the soccer field with a chance to advance to the Round of 16 of the Philadelphia Unity Cup on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the James Ramp Playground in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Uruguay faces Italy.
Most of these players are from Uruguay participating in the Lehigh Valley Hispanic League in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
Venezuela looking to celebrate on Sunday against Nigeria at 12 p.m. at Ramp Park.
The Cup was created by the city to unite the international communities that reside in our region.