NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...Enhanced Danger for Fire Spread Today and Tuesday...

The danger for fire spread will increase across the region this
afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20
percent range and northwest winds gust 20 to 25 mph at times. This
combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty
northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to
ignite and spread, especially this afternoon and early evening.

On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the low
to mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts up to
20 mph at times.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.
Campeona nacional

Faith Mendez consigue octavo titulo nacional de USA Boxing

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Faith Mendez es la nueva campeona nacional al ganar en las 132 libras en el torneo de USA Boxing en el estado de Louisiana.

Mendez consuigue su octavo titulo nacional en dicha competencia.

Mendez representó a Florida pero también reside en la ciudad de Reading, Pensilvania.

El torneo fue del 25 de marzo hasta el tres de abril.

ENGLISH:

Faith Mendez is the new national champion by winning at 132 pounds at the USA Boxing tournament in the state of Louisiana.

Mendez achieved her eighth national title in said competition.

Mendez represented Florida but also resides in the city of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The tournament ran from March 25 to April 3.

