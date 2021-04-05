Faith Mendez consigue octavo titulo nacional de USA Boxing

Faith Mendez es la nueva campeona nacional al ganar en las 132 libras en el torneo de USA Boxing en el estado de Louisiana.
Mendez consuigue su octavo titulo nacional en dicha competencia.
Mendez representó a Florida pero también reside en la ciudad de Reading, Pensilvania.
El torneo fue del 25 de marzo hasta el tres de abril.
ENGLISH:
Faith Mendez is the new national champion by winning at 132 pounds at the USA Boxing tournament in the state of Louisiana.
Mendez achieved her eighth national title in said competition.
Mendez represented Florida but also resides in the city of Reading, Pennsylvania.
The tournament ran from March 25 to April 3.