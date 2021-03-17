Fallece José Fajardo, ex-presidente del Norristown Soccer League

El fútbol local esta de luto tras el fallecimiento de un hombre que dedicó gran parte de su vida a apoyar y unir la comunidad latina en la región de Norristown.
José Fajardo falleció el 14 de marzo a los 58 años de edad y se desconoce las causas de su muerte.
Pero sus familiares indicaron que falleció en su casa y que no fue por el covid-19.
Los actos fúnebres se llevarán a cabo este jueves de seis a ocho de la noche en el Volpe Funeral Home en Norristown.
ENGLISH:
Local soccer is in mourning after the passing of a man who dedicated much of his life to support and unite the Latino community in the Norristown region.
José Fajardo died on March 14 at the age of 58 and the causes of his death are unknown.
But his relatives indicated that he died in his house and that it was not due to covid-19.
Funeral ceremonies will take place this Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Volpe Funeral Home in Norristown.