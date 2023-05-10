Fase Nacional Guantes de Oro 2023: Un vistazo a las peleas del 11 de mayo

Otra ronda de competencia continúa el 11 de mayo en la fase nacional de los Guantes de Oro en el Casino Harrah's en Chester, Pensilvania.
Para comprar entradas ingresa aquí.
El evento cuenta con los mejores boxeadores aficionados de la nación.
Eric Martínez de Reading, Pensilvania participó en las batallas. Su racha de ganar la competencia en la división de las 125 libras llegó a su fin el 10 de mayo.
Francis Stewart logró la victoria y avanza a la ronda semifinal y se enfrentará a TJ Arnold el 12 de mayo a las 6 pm.
Aquí hay un vistazo a las próximas peleas para Team Pennsylvania y Team Nueva Jersey:
110 libras Femenina: Natalie Dove de Pensilvania se enfrentará a Teaira Skinner hoy a las 6 p.m.
132 libras masculino: Salvatore Desimone de Pensilvania pelea hoy a las 6 p.m. Contra Izak Carlos
156 libras masculinas: Lamar Smith de Pensilvania se enfrentará a Eduardo Valenzuela hoy a las 6 pm.
165 libras masculinas: Jean Pierre Valencia de Nueva Jersey enfrenta a Jauan Bacon hoy a las 6 pm.
176 libras masculino: Tyric Trapp de Nueva Jersey se enfrenta a Ogonna Chukwurmeka hoy a las 6pm.
203 libras masculino: Malachi Georges de Nueva Jersey se enfrenta a Peniteekosi Tatafu hoy a las 6pm.
203 libras masculino: Dan Brown de Pensilvania enfrenta a Charles Smith hoy a las 6 pm.
203+ libras. Masculino: Brian Mowry de Pensilvania se enfrenta a Robert Martínez hoy a las 6 pm.
ENGLISH:
Another round of competition continues on May 11th as the National phase of the Golden Gloves takes place at the Harrah's Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.
To purchase tickets enter here.
The event features the best amateur boxers from the nation.
Reading, Pennsylvania's Eric Martínez was a participant in the battles. His run at winning the competition at the 125 pound division came to an end on May 10th. Francis Stewart advances to the semifinal round and will face TJ Arnold on May 12th at 6 pm.
Here's a look the next fights for Team Pennsylvania and Team New Jersey:
110 lbs. Female: Natalie Dove of Pennsylvania will take on Teaira Skinner today at 6 p.m.
132 lbs. Men: Salvatore Desimone of Pennsylvania fights today at 6 p.m. against Izak Carlos
156 lbs Men: Lamar Smith of Pennsylvania will take on Eduardo Valenzuela today at 6 pm.
165 lbs. Men: New Jersey's Jean Pierre Valencia faces Jauan Bacon today at 6 pm.
176 lbs. Men: New Jersey's Tyric Trapp faces Ogonna Chukwurmeka today at 6pm.
203 lbs. Men: Malachi Georges of New Jersey faces Peniteekosi Tatafu today at 6pm.
203 lbs. Men: Pennsylvania's Dan Brown faces Charles Smith today at 6 pm.
203+ lbs. Men: Pennsylvania's Brian Mowry faces Robert Martinez today at 6 pm.