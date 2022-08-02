 Skip to main content
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 103 degrees expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon.
In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester,
Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fightin Phils: Jugadores comparten experiencias con la liga Latin Fusion

El lunes, miembros de Reading Fightin Phils compartieron momentos con jugadores de la liga de béisbol Latin Fusion en Northmont Park en Reading, Pensilvania.

Wendell Rijo, Jhailyn Ortiz, Jonathan Guzmán y Carlos Reyes compartieron sus experiencias como jugadores de béisbol de la liga que ayuda a promover el juego entre los jóvenes latinos en la ciudad del condado de Berks.

ENGLISH:

On Monday members of the Reading Fightin Phils shared moments with players of the Latin Fusion baseball league at Northmont Park in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Wendell Rijo, Jhailyn Ortiz, Jonathan Guzmán y Carlos Reyes shared their experiencias as baseball players to the league tha helps promote the game to young latino kids in the Berks County city.

