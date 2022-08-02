Fightin Phils: Jugadores comparten experiencias con la liga Latin Fusion

El lunes, miembros de Reading Fightin Phils compartieron momentos con jugadores de la liga de béisbol Latin Fusion en Northmont Park en Reading, Pensilvania.
Wendell Rijo, Jhailyn Ortiz, Jonathan Guzmán y Carlos Reyes compartieron sus experiencias como jugadores de béisbol de la liga que ayuda a promover el juego entre los jóvenes latinos en la ciudad del condado de Berks.
ENGLISH:
On Monday members of the Reading Fightin Phils shared moments with players of the Latin Fusion baseball league at Northmont Park in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Wendell Rijo, Jhailyn Ortiz, Jonathan Guzmán y Carlos Reyes shared their experiencias as baseball players to the league tha helps promote the game to young latino kids in the Berks County city.