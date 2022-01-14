Se acerca el momento para los aficionados de las Águilas Filadelfia. El domingo (1pm) sintonizarán para ver si su equipo tiene lo necesario para derrotar a Tom Brady y al actual campeón del Super Bowl, los Bucaneros de Tampa Bay.
En papel, puede parecer que Filadelfia no es la favorita. El hecho de que también perdiera ante el equipo de Florida en octubre tampoco ayuda.
Pero, algunas estadísticas funcionan a favor de Filadelfia a cara al domingo del Comodín.
Hoy a las 6:30pm en WBPH canal 60 se le presentarán las estadísticas más importantes para que esté más informado sobre el juego importante. Además, sintonice para ver qué podría lograr Jalen Hurts si derrota a Tom Brady.
Para aquellos que quieran verlo por Internet, lo pueden encontrar aquí.
ENGLISH
The time is getting near for Philadelphia Eagles fans. On Sunday they'll tune in to see if their team has what it takes to take down Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On paper, it may appear that Philadelphia is not the favorite. The fact that they also lost to the Florida team in October doesn't help either.
But, some stats do work in Philadelphia's favor heading into WildCard Sunday.
Today at 6:30 pm on WBPH Ch. 60 the most important stats will be presented to you in order to be more informed to the important game. Also, tune in to see what Jalen Hurts could achieve if he defeats Tom Brady.
For those that want to watch on internet it can be found here.