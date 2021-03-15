El lunes, 15 de marzo el Filadelfia Union disputó su primer partido amistoso de la pretemporada 2021 en el Complejo Deportivo Joe DiMaggio en Clearwater, Florida.
El rival fue el Orlando City y con un gol por el ecuatoriano Alexander Alvarado, Filadelfia perdió 1-0.
El tanto ocurrió en el minuto 61 del segundo tiempo.
ENGLISH:
On Monday, March 15th, the Philadelphia Union played their first friendly game of the 2021 preseason at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Florida.
The rival was Orlando City and with a goal by Alexander Alvarado, Philadelphia lost 1-0.
The goal occurred in the 61st minute of the second half.