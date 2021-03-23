Filadelfia se reúne con FIFA y USSoccer para realizar partido de la Copa Mundial 2026

Representantes del Filadelfia Soccer 2026 se reunieron virtualmente con oficiales de la FIFA y la Federación de Estados Unidos para convencerlos que el Lincoln Financial Field es un estadio adecuado para la Copa Mundial 2026.
Según el comunicado, David Cohen, el Presidente del Comite lideró las conversaciones que duraron 90 minutos.
El informe señaló que Cohen presentó varios puntos del estadio y la buena experiencia que fanáticos y jugadores podrían tener Filadelfia.
De acuerdo al comunicado, habrán más reuniones virtuales y miembros de la FIFA y la Federación de Estados Unidos vendrán a Filadelfia para revisar el estadio y la ciudad.
La selección final de las 10 ciudades estadounidenses anfitrionas para la Copa Mundial se anunciará a finales del 2021.
ENGLISH:
Representatives from the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 virtually met with officials from FIFA and the United States Federation to convince them that Lincoln Financial Field is a suitable stadium for the 2026 World Cup.
According to the statement, David Cohen, the Chairman of the Committee led the conversations that lasted 90 minutes.
The report noted that Cohen presented various stadium highlights and the good experience Philadelphia fans and players could have.
According to the release, there will be more virtual meetings and members of FIFA and the United States Federation will come to Philadelphia to review the stadium and the city.
The final selection of the 10 host US cities for the World Cup will be announced in late 2021