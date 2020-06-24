Los Filis han firmado al lanzador derecho Mick Abel, seleccionado No. 15 en general en la primera ronda del Draft MLB 2020, anunció hoy el club.
Abel, cuya última temporada en Jesuit High School (Oregon) fue cancelada esta primavera, es dos veces Jugador de Béisbol del Año Gatorade Oregon (2019 y 2020).
Fue seleccionado como 2020 Baseball America High School Preseason All-American (primer equipo).
Como junior (penúltimo año), el derecho de 6 pies y 5 fue de 10-0 con una efectividad de 1.26, 111 ponches, 72.1 entradas lanzadas y ayudó a su equipo a ganar un campeonato estatal.
En 150.2 entradas lanzadas durante su carrera en la escuela secundaria, Abel registró un récord de 18-3 con una efectividad de 1.98 y 213 ponches.
El verano pasado, ganó una medalla de plata como miembro del Equipo de EE. UU. en la Copa Mundial de Béisbol U-18 de la Confederación Mundial de Béisbol Softbol.
El nativo de Oregón se convirtió en el lanzador de secundaria seleccionado más alto en la primera ronda por los Filis desde Gavin Floyd (No. 4 en general) en 2001.
El club también firmó recientemente dos de sus otras selecciones del draft 2020: el derecho Carson Ragsdale (cuarta ronda, No. 116 en general) de la Universidad del Sur de Florida y el jardinero Baron Radcliff (quinta ronda, No. 146 en general) de Georgia Tech.
Además, como se anunció previamente, los Filis firmaron 10 agentes libres no reclutados: los diestros Chase Antle (Universidad de la Costa de Carolina), Blake Brown (UNC Asheville), Buddy Hayward (Universidad de Harvard), Jonathan Hughes (Georgia Tech), Sam Jacobsak (Northeastern University), Noah Skirrow (Liberty University), Billy Sullivan (University of Delaware) y los zurdos Jordan Fowler (University of Central Missouri), Jake McKenna (Ocean City High School - NJ) y JP Woodward (Lafayette College) .
Today will be a day I am never going to forget. First of all I just want to say how grateful I am to the Phillies for deciding to make me a part of their organization during these times, words cannot explain how ecstatic I am! If you had told me or anyone that knew me a few years ago that I would even play college baseball, let alone D1, it would’ve seemed like a dream. The last 3 years have been the best moments, challenges, and endeavors of my life. It’s always been a dream to make it to this point in my career but getting here just feels surreal. I can’t even begin to express how thankful I am to everyone that’s been a part of my journey so far. I will forever be grateful to Lafayette and my time there and everyone that has been there for me along the way. With that said this has been one of the best days of my life and I’m incredibly excited to be a Phillie!