Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team executive Marc Eversley smiles while talking to reporters during a pre-draft workout at the Sixers Training Complex in Camden, N.J., Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday, April 27, 2020. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced.