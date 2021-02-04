El Juego de Estrellas de la NBA se llevará a cabo el 7 de marzo en la ciudad de Atlanta, según Shams Charania.
The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021
La pandemia no detendrá el juego que alberga a los mejores jugadores del mundo.
Según Charania y Adrian Wojnarowski, la NBA y la NBPA están cerca de ultimar los detalles.
Story filed to ESPN: The NBA and NBPA are progressing toward an agreement for an All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, a single-night event that would encompass an Eastern vs. Western Conference game and skills competitions, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2021
ESPN story on NBA, NBPA progressing toward an agreement on a March 7 All-Star Game and skills competitions in Atlanta: https://t.co/zgRAG7tI2v— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2021
Players are likely to be made to return team market two days prior to the end of the March 5-10 break, sources tell ESPN. Daily testing will be required during All-Star break too. https://t.co/rQjBxwR7wP— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2021
El acuerdo tampoco presionará a los jugadores para que asistan al juego si ellos no quieren.