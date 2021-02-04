LeBron James

El Juego de Estrellas de la NBA se llevará a cabo el 7 de marzo en la ciudad de Atlanta, según Shams Charania.

La pandemia no detendrá el juego que alberga a los mejores jugadores del mundo.

Según Charania y Adrian Wojnarowski, la NBA y la NBPA están cerca de ultimar los detalles.

El acuerdo tampoco presionará a los jugadores para que asistan al juego si ellos no quieren.

