FILADELFIA (AP) - El partido de los Yankees de Nueva York y los Filis de Filadelfia fue pospuesto el martes por segundo día consecutivo, según una persona familiarizada con la decisión de la liga. Los Filis esperaban resultados completos de sus pruebas COVID-19 luego de un brote entre los Miami Marlins, quienes jugaron una serie de fin de semana en Filadelfia. La persona habló con The Associated Press bajo condición de anonimato porque Major League Baseball no ha anunciado el aplazamiento. Los Yankees están programados para recibir a los Filis el miércoles y jueves.
FUENTE: Postergan el partido del martes entre los Filis y Yanquis en Filadelfia
Roberto Vinces
Sports
69 News and Associated Press
