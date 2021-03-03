Furkan Korkmaz

ARCHIVO: Furkan Korkmaz de los Philadelphia 76ers sube a disparar durante la segunda mitad de un juego de baloncesto de la NBA contra los Chicago Bulls, el viernes 17 de enero de 2020, en Filadelfia. (Foto AP / Matt Slocum)

Los Filadelfia 76ers terminan la primera mitad de la temporada regular el 3 de marzo con un partido ante el Utah Jazz en el Wells Fargo Center en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

El partido empezó a las 7 p.m.

Previo al juego 69 News habló con a Furkan Korkmaz para que de un resumen de su desempeño en la primera mitad de la campaña.

En 24 partidos, el turco registró un promedio de 8 puntos por juego.

Korkmaz indica que pudo hacer más en la primera mitda y tendrá tiempo para recuperar fuerzas porque la liga tomará un receso para el Juego de las Estrellas pautada para el fin de semana del 7 de marzo.

El proximo partido de los Sixers será el 11 de marzo ante los Bulls de Chicago.

ENGLISH:

The Philadelphia 76ers end the first half of the regular season on March 3 with a match against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The match began at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game 69 News spoke with Furkan Korkmaz so he could give a summary of his performance in the first half of the campaign.

In 24 games, the Turkish player recorded an average of 8 points per game.

Korkmaz indicates that he could have done more in the first half and he'll have time to recover because the league will take a pause for the All Star Break.

The Sixers next game will be on March 11th against the Chicago Bulls.