El sábado 6 de mayo se llevarán a cabo dos eventos de boxeo con algunos de los mejores prospectos del boxeo amateur local.
ALLENTOWN:
Curt Barrett está organizando un evento en el Mountainville Memorial Hall. Habló con 69 Deportes a través de un mensaje de texto y explicó más sobre su evento. "Hago eventos para unir a la comunidad".
Sobre la organizar el evento en Allentown, "quería tener un espectáculo en Allentown porque Lehigh Valley es una gran área de peleadores".
El evento se llama Showdown in Allentown y está programado para comenzar a las 2 p.m. "Habrá gimnasios de Filadelfia, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey, Reding y Maryland", dijo Barrett.
Lehigh Valley P4P Boxing Gym en Allentown tendrá 5 boxeadores participando en el evento. Abel Correa, conocido como "Nasty Nelly" y KOBA está programado para encabezar el evento. Peleará contra Lagago Molestsane en la división 139.
Julián López se enfrentará a Tyreem Haywood en la división de las 147 libras. Anthony Lebrón se enfrentará a David Hardy en la división de las 132 libras. Leon González se enfrentará a Mike Mills en la división de 132 libras. Finalmente Gabriel Montero se enfrentará a Michael Majai en la división de 125 libras.
Lehigh Valley P4P está siendo considerado un gimnasio para observar con la cantidad de prospectos. Recientemente, Mike Cerminaro, el titular de la sub-franquicia de los Guantes de Oro del Distrito Central, estuvo en el gimnasio donde se tomó fotos con los boxeadores en acción y con cinturones.
ALTOONA:
Scorchin Boxing Gym está programado para tener un evento el sábado 6 de mayo (2 p.m.) titulado Cinco de Mayo Battle for Belts.
El evento será en el Altoona Grand Hotel ( 1 Sheraton Dr. Altoona, Pa. 1661).
ENGLISH:
Two boxing events will take place on Saturday May 6th featuring some of the top prospects in local amateur boxing.
ALLENTOWN:
Curt Barrett is organizing an event at the Mountainville Memorial Hall on 4th street. He spoke to 69 Deportes via text message and explained more on his event. "I do events to bring the community out there".
On hosting an event in Allentown, "I wanted to have a show in Allentown because the Lehigh Valley is a great fight area".
The event is called Showdown in Allentown and it's set to begin at 2 p.m. "There will be gyms from Philly, New York, New Jersey, Reding and Maryland", said Barrett.
Lehigh Valley P4P Boxing Gym in Allentown will have 5 boxers participating in the event. Abel Correa, known as "Nasty Nelly" and KOBA is scheduled to headline the event. He'll fight Lagago Molestsane in the 139 division.
Julián López will face Tyreem Haywood at the 147 pound división. Anthony Lebrón will face David Hardy at the 132 pound division. Leon González will face Mike Mills at the 132 pund división. Finally Gabriel Montero will face Michael Majai at the 125 pund división.
Lehigh Valley P4P is being considered a gym to watch with the amount of prospects. Recently Mike Cerminaro, the sub-franchise holder of the Central District Golden Gloves was at the gym where the took photos with the boxers in action and with belts.
ALTOONA:
Scorchin Boxing Gym is set to have an event on Saturday May 6th (2 p.m.) called Cinco de Mayo Battle for the Belts.
The event will take place at the Altoona Grand Hotel (1 Sheraton Dr. Altoona, Pa. 1661).