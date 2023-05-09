Golden Gloves 2023: Eric Martínez de Reading pelea el 10 de mayo ¡Siga a los otros boxeadores de Pensilvania y Nueva Jersey!

Continuamos siguiendo a nuestros boxeadores locales mientras suben al ring para otro día de acción en la fase nacional de los Guantes de Oro en el Harrah's Casino en Chester, Pensilvania.
Eric Martínez de Reading, Pensilvania peleará hoy contra Francis Stewart en las 125 lbs. división. La pelea comienza a las 6 pm. El ganador se enfrentará al ganador entre TJ Arnold vs. Joel Hernandez programado para pelear hoy a las 6 p.m.
Las entradas para el evento se pueden encontrar aquí.
El torneo comenzó el 8 de mayo y tendrá una duración de seis días.
Aquí hay un vistazo a la acción de hoy, 10 de mayo:
110 libras Femenina: Natalie Dove de Pensilvania se enfrenta a Destiny Nino el 10 de mayo. La ganadora se enfrenta a Teaira Skinner
132 libras Femenina: Kaheil Mishoe-Elliot de Nueva Jersey pelea Jessica Radtke Maltez hoy a las 6 p.m.
132 libras Masculino: Salvatore Desimone de Pensilvania pelea el 11 de mayo a las 6 p.m. contra Izak Carlos
139 libras Masculino: Ted Mrkonja de Pensilvania pelea vs. Jonathan Mansour hoy a las 6pm.
156 libras Masculino: Lamar Smith de Pensilvania se enfrentará a Eduardo Valenzuela Rivera el 11 de mayo a las 6 pm.
165 libras Masculino: Jean Pierre Valencia de Nueva Jersey se enfrentará a Sergio González el 10 de mayo a las 6 pm.
165 libras Masculino: Deatwon Young de Pensilvania se enfrentará a Mowtaz Haddabah el 10 de mayo a las 6pm.
176 libras Masculino: Tyric Trapp de Nueva Jersey peleará hoy vs. James Ross de Pensilvania a las 6pm.
203 libras Masculino: Malachi Georges de Nueva Jersey peleará hoy vs. Angel Young a las 6pm.
203 libras Masculino: Dan Brown de Pensilvania se enfrentará a Solomon Jagun hoy a las 6 pm. El ganador se enfrentará a Jordan Napper el 10 de mayo
203+ libras. Masculino: Kevin De La Rosa de Nueva Jersey se enfrentará a Curtis Gee el 10 de mayo a las 6 pm.
203+ libras. Masculino: Brian Mowry de Pensilvania se enfrentará a Anthony Pupillo el 10 de mayo a las 6 pm.
ENGLISH:
We continue following our local boxers as they will step in the ring for another day of action in the national phase of the Golden Gloves at the Harrah's Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Reading, Pennsylvania's Eric Martínez will fight today vs. Francis Stewart in the 125 lbs. division. The fight starts at 6 pm. The winner will face the winner between TJ Arnold vs. Joel Hernandez scheduled to fight today at 6 p.m.
Tickets to the event can be found here.
The tournament began on May 8th and will last six days.
Here's a look at today, May 10th action:
110 lbs. Women: Pennsylvania's Natalie Dove takes on Destiny Nino on May 10. The winner faces Teaira Skinner
132 lbs. Women: Kaheil Mishoe-Elliot of New Jersey fights Jessica Radtke Maltez today at 6 p.m.
132 lbs. Men: Salvatore Desimone of Pennsylvania fights May 11 at 6 p.m. vs. Izak Carlos
139 lbs. Male: Ted Mrkonja of Pennsylvania fights vs. Jonathan Mansour today at 6pm.
156 lbs. Men: Lamar Smith of Pennsylvania will face Eduardo Valenzuela Rivera on May 11 at 6 pm.
165 lbs. Men: Jean Pierre Valencia of New Jersey will face Sergio González on May 10 at 6 pm.
165 lbs. Men: Deatwon Young of Pennsylvania will face Mowtaz Haddabah on May 10 at 6pm.
176 lbs. Men: Tyric Trapp of New Jersey will fight today vs. James Ross from Pennsylvania at 6pm.
203 lbs. Male: Malachi Georges from New Jersey will fight today vs. Angel Young at 6pm.
203 lbs. Men: Pennsylvania's Dan Brown will face Solomon Jagun today at 6 pm. The winner will face Jordan Napper on May 10.
203+ lbs. Men: Kevin De La Rosa of New Jersey will face Curtis Gee on May 10 at 6 pm.
203+ lbs. Men: Pennsylvania's Brian Mowry will face Anthony Pupillo on May 10 at 6 pm.