HardHitting Promotions firma al boricua Jancarlos Rivera de Filadelfia

La única compañia promotora latina de boxeo en el sureste de Pensilvania anunció el martes el fichaje de Jancarlos Rivera.
El momento histórico se compartió en las redes sociales y las fotos mostraban al pugilista de Filadelfia firmando el contrato alrededor de miembros de su equipo y HardHitting.
Rivera es de Vieques, Puerto Rico y tiene un récord de 4-1.
Debería ver acción el próximo año.
Si tiene una historia deportiva, envíe un correo electrónico a: robertov@wfmz.com.
ENGLISH
The only Latino promotional boxing company in southeastern Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday the signing of Jancarlos Rivera.
The historic moment was shared on social media as photos showed the Philadelphia pugilist signing the contract and around members of his team and HardHitting.
Rivera is from Vieques, Puerto Rico and has a 4-1 record.
He should see action in the coming year.
If you have a sports story email: robertov@wfmz.com.