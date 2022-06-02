Liberty avanza al torneo estatal de la PIAA y se enfrentará al subcampeón del Distrito 3, Manheim Township o Warwick, el lunes.
Emmaús jugará contra el campeón del Distrito 1, West Chester Henderson u Owen J. Roberts, en la misma fecha.
Ese es el resultado después de la final del distrito 11 6A del miércoles por la noche en el béisbol de la escuela secundaria.
Liberty de Bethlehem mostró dominio para derrotar a un fuerte Emmaús 6-1 en la Universidad de DeSales.
Los Hurricanes comenzaron rápido anotando cuatro carreras en la primera entrada y dos más en la segunda.
Después, la defensa se mostró como Emmaús, considerado un fuerte equipo ofensivo, no pudo encontrar su hit hasta la séptima entrada cuando anotaron una carrera.
A Hayden O'Neill se le atribuye la sólida actuación de Liberty en el montículo. Lanzó 6.2 entradas y tuvo cinco hits y ponchó a nueve jugadores.
ENGLISH:
Liberty celebrates and moves on to the PIAA state tournament where on Monday they could meet the District 3 runner-up, Manheim Township or Warwick.
For Emmaus, the season is not over. They too will go to the state tournament and will play the District 1 champion, West Chester Henderson or Owen J. Roberts.
That's the result after Wednesday night's District 11 6A final in High School baseball.
Bethlehem's Liberty showed dominance to defeat a strong Emmaus 6-1.
The Hurricanes started off fast scoring four runs in the first inning and two more in the second.
Then, the defense showed up as Emmaus, considered a strong offensive team, could not find its hit until the seventh inning when they scored one run.
Hayden O'Neill is credited with the strong Liberty performance on the mound He pitched 6.2 innings and had five hits and struck out nine players.