Reading High School es el gran favorito cuando pisan el campo esta noche en Conrad Weiser.
Los Caballeros Rojos derrotaron a sus rivales las dos últimas veces que lucharon el año pasado.
Reading tiene una racha ganadora de cuatro juegos y busca ganar su undécimo juego de la temporada regular.
Weiser ha visto días mejores. Tienen marca de 3-8 y buscan salir de una racha de cinco derrotas consecutivas.
¿A quién deben tener en cuenta los aficionados en el partido de esta noche?
Sintonice a las 6:30 pm en WBPH Canal 60 o internet para estar informado.
ENGLISH
Reading High School is the heavy favorite as they step on the floor tonight at Conrad Weiser.
The Red Knights defeated their rivals the last two times they battled last year.
Reading has a four game winning streak and looks to win their 11th game of the regular season.
Weiser has seen better days. They're 3-8 and look to get out of a five game losing streak.
Who should fans look out for in tonight's match?
Tune in at 6:30 pm on WBPH Channel 60 or internet to be informed.