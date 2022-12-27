Hockey: Popular ex-jugador de Phantoms viene a Allentown el 28 de diciembre

Los Phantoms del Valle Lehigh regresan al hielo el 28 de diciembre y reciben a los Islander de Bridgeport en el PPL Center de Allentown a las 7:05 p.m.
El Valle Lehigh podría sacar el triunfo la noche del miércoles porque el rival llega al encuentro buscando salir de una racha de cuatro derrotas consecutivas.
Cole Bardreau forma parte de los Islanders. Sin embargo es muy popular en el Valle Lehigh porque jugó más de docientos partidos en cinco temporadas para los Phantoms.
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to the ice on December 28, hosting the Bridgeport Islanders at the PPL Center in Allentown at 7:05 p.m.
The Lehigh Valley could pull out the win on Wednesday night because the rival comes into the game looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
Cole Bardreau is part of the Islanders. Yet he is very popular in the Lehigh Valley because he played over two hundred games in five seasons for the Phantoms.