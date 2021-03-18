Con la salida de Carson Wentz y Nate Sudfeld en la agencia libre, Jalen Hurts es el único mariscal en la plantilla de las Aguilas de Filadelfia.
El 18 de marzo Nick Sirianni y Howie Roseman hablaron con los medios e indicaron que a pesar que Jalen Hurts es el único mariscal en la plantilla de Filadelfia no aseguran que será el titular.
El sorteo de la NFL será el 29 de abril y las Aguilas tendrán 11 selecciones.
El miércoles inició la nueva temporada en la NFL y el periodo de firmar a jugadores en la agencia libre y hacer canjes.
El próximo mes Filadelfia iniciará su programa de ejecercisios
ENGLISH:
With the departure of Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld in free agency, Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback on the Philadelphia Eagles roster.
On March 18, Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman spoke to the media and indicated that although Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback on the Philadelphia roster, they do not assure that he will be the starter.
The NFL Draft will be on April 29 and the Eagles will have 11 picks.
On Wednesday, March 17th, the new NFL season began with the signing of players in free agency and trades.
Next month Philadelphia will begin its offseason workout program.