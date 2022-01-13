Para ser el mejor hay que vencer a los mejores.
Eso es lo que William Allen buscará hacer esta noche a las 7 p.m. ya que enfrentarán a los campeones defensores del estado 4A Allentown Central Catholic High School.
El partido promete ser bueno porque ambos equipos vienen buscando extender su racha ganadora.
Central Católica buscará su quinta. Hasta el momento vencieron a Pocono Mountain East (62-30), Parkland (53-51), Nazareth (52-39) y Roberto Clemente Charter (65-40).
William Allen va por su séptima victoria consecutiva. Su último triunfo llegó el 11 de enero ante East Stroudsburg South (83-70).
El juego promete ser un buen choque de poder ofensivo e históricamente, los resultados han sido bastante ajustados.
Allen ha ganado el partido más reciente entre los dos equipos. El 23 de febrero de 2021 ganó los Canaries 59-52. Anthony Rondón lideró a Allen con 14 puntos. Nate Ellis siguió con 13.
Esta noche, Roberto Vinces destacará quiénes son los jugadores clave y cómo ver el juego a través de Internet.
No te pierdas 69 Noticias 'Edición en Español' a las 6:30 pm por WBPH Canal 60 (vuit.com)
ENGLISH
To be the best you have to beat the best.
That's what William Allen will look to do tonight at 7 p.m. as they'll take on defending 4A state champions Allentown Central Catholic High School.
The game promises to be a good one because both teams come looking to extend their winning streaks.
Central Catholic will seek it's fifth. So far they defeated Pocono Mountain East (62-30), Parkland (53-51), Nazareth (52-39) and Roberto Clemente Charter (65-40).
William Allen comes to earn their seventh consecutive win. Their lastest triumph came on January 11th against East Stroudsburg South (83-70).
The game promises to be a good clash of offensive power an historically, scores have been pretty tight.
Allen has won the most recent match between the two teams. On February 23, 2021 the Canaries won 59-52. Anthony Rondón lead Allen with 14 points. Nate Ellis followed with 13.
Tonight, Roberto Vinces will highlight who are the key players and how to watch in the game via internet.
Don't miss 69 News 'Edición en Español' at 6:30 pm on WBPH Channel 60 (vuit.com)