Hoy es un gran día en el baloncesto de secundarias, ya que dos colegios públicos muy conocidos buscan capturar campeonatos en sus respectivos torneos en su edificio.
En Allentown, William Allen buscará ganar su torneo (Torneo de baloncesto de la escuela secundaria William Allen) contra Muhlenberg Township a las 6:30 p.m.
El martes, Nate Ellis lideró a los Canarios con 27 puntos Allen tuvo que remontar para derrotar a Liberty 48-44.
Muhlenberg derrotó a Hazleton 68-59 el martes.
En Reading, los Caballeros Rojos buscarán levantar las manos en victoria, ya que se enfrentarán a Devon Prep a las 7:45 pm en el Torneo Navideño del Caballero Rojo en el gimnasio Geigle.
El martes, Reading tuvo una segunda mitad estelar para derrotar a un fuerte Pocono Mountain West 62-50.
Rubén Rodríguez lideró al equipo con 18 puntos.
Devon Prep derrotó a Parkland 59-46.
ENGLISH:
Today is a big day in High School basketball as two very well known public schools look to capture championships in their respective tournaments in their building.
In Allentown, William Allen will look to win their tournament (William Allen High School Basketball Tournament) against Muhlenberg Township at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nate Ellis led the Canaries with 27 points as the Allen came from behind to defeat Liberty 48-44.
Muhlenberg took down Hazleton 68-59 on Tuesday.
In Reading, the Red Knights will look to lift their hands in victory as they'll face Devon Prep at 7:45 pm the Red Knight Holiday Tournament at the Geigle gymnasium.
On Tuesday Reading had a stellar second half to take down a strong Pocono Mountain West 62-50.
Ruben Rodríguez led the team with 18 points.
Devon Prep defeated Parkland 59-46.