Los sueños futbolísticos se harán realidad hoy en Estados Unidos.
Al igual que el Draft en el fútbol americano profesional, el baloncesto y otros deportes en la nación, la MLS también tendrá su evento para cumplir el sueño de un joven de triunfar.
El momento sucederá hoy a las 2 p.m. cuando comienza la MLS SuperDraft en mlssoccer.com
Debido a la pandemia, la ceremonia será virtual y mediante conferencias telefónicas.
Austin Football Club es la nueva franquicia en el mundo del fútbol y elegirá primero en el Draft.
La Unión de Filadelfia no participará en el draft de este año.
Intercambiaron sus selecciones con Nashville por dinero de asignación.
Ernst Tanner, el Director Deportivo de la Unión dijo, "Nuestra filosofía está, centrada en nuestro canal académico como fuente para desarrollar el talento joven para nuestro primer equipo. Como vemos, dos jugadores locales continúan en las ligas europeas y diez jugadores locales en total están en nuestra lista del primer equipo para el 2021, hemos demostrado que nuestro modelo y asignación de recursos funcionan ".
TODAY: The MLS SuperDraft. When Will the Philadelphia Union Select?
Soccer dreams will become a reality today in the United States.
Just like the Draft in professional football, basketball and other sports in this nation, the MLS will also have their event to fulfill a young man's dream of making it big.
The moment will happen today at 2 p.m. when MLS SuperDraft begins on mlssoccer.com
Due to the pandemic the ceremony will be virtual and through conference calls.
Austin Football Club is the new franchise in the soccer world and will pick first in the Draft.
The Philadelphia Union will not participate in this years draft.
They exchanged their drafts with Nashville for General Allocation Money.
Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said, “Our philosophy is, and continues to be, focused on our academy pipeline as a source for cultivating young talent for our first team. As we see two homegrown players continue on to European leagues and ten total homegrowns on our 2021 roster, we’ve proven that our model and allocation of resources works.”