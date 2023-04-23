La ciudad de Filadelfia será sede de una final de fútbol que existe por hace muchos años y trae alegría y deleite a los residentes de esa zona.
La liga de fútbol Philadelphia Soccer 7 realizará su final bajo techo en el Guerin Recreational Center ubicado en la esquina de 16th y Jackson Street.
El primer partido será por el tercer puesto donde Liverpool se enfrentará a Los Capos FC.
A las 5:30 pm FC Catrachos representando a Honduras se enfrentará a Nicaragua en una final centroamericana.
¡No se lo pierda! Si va a la final, tome fotos y videos para que se transmita por 69 Deportes el lunes 24 de abril.
¡Apoyen sus deportes locales!
ENGLISH:
The city of Philadelphia will host a soccer final that has been in existance for many years and brought joy and delight to the residents in that area.
The Philadelphia Soccer 7 soccer league will host their indoor final at the Guerin Recreational Center located at the corner of 16th and Jackson Street.
The first game will be for third place where Liverpool will face Los Capos FC.
At 5:30 pm FC Catrachos representing Honduras will face Nicaragua in an all Central-American Final.
Don't miss it! If you go take photos and videos so it can air on 69 Deportes on Monday, April 24th.
Support your local sports!