Irapuato y La Raza batallan por el liderato en la Reading Soccer League

El equipo de Irapuato y La Raza están casi empatados en la tabla de posiciones de la primera división del Reading Soccer League.
La liga coloca a Irapuato en primer lugar con siete partidos disputados y un récord de 6 victorias, una derrota y cero empates.
La Raza por su parte esta en segundo lugar con cinco victorias, una derrota y un empate. La diferencia son los puntos.
Irapuato con 18 y La Raza con 16 en lo que cada victoria es importante para los dos equipos y todos que participan en la primera división.
En la próxima jornada, Irapuato se medira ante Deportivo Jutiapa a las 5:30 de la tarde el sábado 3 de junio. Jutiapa esta en el sexto lugar.
La Raza juega el viernes, 2 de junio vs. Catrachos a las 8:40 pm.
ENGLISH:
The Irapuato and La Raza teams are almost tied in the standings of the first division of the Reading Soccer League.
The league places Irapuato in first place with seven games played and a record of 6 wins, one loss and zero draws.
La Raza are in second place with won five wins, one loss and one draw. The difference between the two teams are the points.
Irapuato with 18 and La Raza with 16 in which each victory is important for both teams and all that participate in the first division.
In the next round of competition, Irapuato will face Deportivo Jutiapa at 5:30 in the afternoon on Saturday, June 3. Jutiapa is in sixth place.
La Raza plays on Friday, June 2 vs. Catrachos at 8:40 pm.