Irapuato y La Raza batallan por el primer lugar en la Reading Soccer League

Las cosas se ponen interesantes en la Reading Soccer League porque dos equipo batallan por el primer lugar en la tabla de posiciones.
Según la tabla de posiones, Irapuato y La Raza lleva la misma cantidad de partidos (8), el mismo récord (6 partidos ganados, 1 empate, 1 derrota) y empatan en puntos con 19.
Las dos escuadras también llevan la misma cantidad de goles con 21.
Aquí viene la diferencia: Goles en contra.
Según la tabla de posiciones, Irapuato lleva seis goles en contra y La Raza lleva 10. Lo que significa que Irapuato esta en primer lugar.
Alianza y Lagos ocupan el tercer y cuarto lugar y también empatan con 15 puntos. Deportivo Jalapa y Catrachos están en el quinto y sexto lugar con 14 puntos.
Irapuato y La Raza juegan el domingo respectivamente. Irapuato enfrenta a Chimaltenango a las 3:40 p.m. y La Raza choca con Achuapa a las 5:30 p.m.
La próxima fecha de competencia inicia el 9 de junio a las 7 p.m.
Los campos están ubicados en la 1098 County Welfare Rd. Leesport, Pa 19533.
En el torneo femenil, Irapuato femenil encabeza la tabla con un récord de 5-1-1 seguidos por Las Diablita con 5-3 (cero empates)
El viernes se realizan los partidos:
8:30 p.m. Irapuato vs. Las Tigrillas
8:30 p.m. Arsenal vs. Las Diablitas
¡Apoyen sus ligas locales!
ENGLISH:
Things get interesting in the Reading Soccer League as two teams battle it out for first place in the standings.
According to the position table, Irapuato and La Raza have had the same number of matches (8), the same record (6 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss) and tie on points with 19.
The two squads also have the same number of goals with 21.
Here comes the difference: Goals against.
According to the standings, Irapuato has six goals against and La Raza has 10. Which means that Irapuato is in first place.
Alianza and Lagos occupy third and fourth place and also tie with 15 points. Deportivo Jalapa and Catrachos are in fifth and sixth place with 14 points.
Irapuato and La Raza play on Sunday respectively. Irapuato faces Chimaltenango at 3:40 p.m. and La Raza clashes with Achuapa at 5:30 p.m.
The next competition date starts June 9 at 7 p.m.
The fields are located at 1098 County Welfare Rd. Leesport, Pa 19533.
In the women's tournament, Irapuato women leads the table with a record of 5-1-1 followed by Las Diablita with 5-3 (zero draws).
On Friday the matches are held:
8:30 pm. Irapuato vs. Las Tigrillas
8:30 pm. Arsenal vs. Las Diablitas
Support your local leagues!