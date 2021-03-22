Los Lehigh Valley IronPigs anuncian la oportunidad de comprar boletos para un solo juego para el mes de mayo comienza el 23 de marzo a las 10 a.m.
Los IronPigs jugarán 12 veces en casa en mayo.
Los IronPigs jugarán vs. los Rochester Red Wings del el martes 4 de mayo hasta el domingo 9 de mayo y los Worcester Red Sox (martes 25 de mayo hasta el domingo 30 de mayo).
Los precios de los boletos de un solo juego para la temporada 2021 seguirán siendo los mismos por cuarta temporada consecutiva.
El calendario promocional completo de IronPigs que consta de sorteos, apariciones y más se anunciará en una fecha posterior.
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announce the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the month of May beginning on March 23 at 10 a.m.
The IronPigs will play 12 times at home in May.
The IronPigs will play vs. the Rochester Red Wings from Tuesday, May 4 through Sunday, May 9 and the Worcester Red Sox (Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30).